Nikon Photography summer sale takes up to $400 off mirrorless cameras, DSLR, lenses, more

Nikon today is launching its annual summer sale, discounting a selection of its popular DSLR, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and other photography gear in the process courtesy of several different retailers. Leading the way, the Nikon Z 5 Mirrorless Camera kit with 24-50mm lens at $1,596.95 shipped is a highlight at Adorama and B&H. Saving you $100 from its usual $1,697 price tag, this is one of the first discounts of the year, an overall rare chance to cash-in on a discount, and a 2022 low. Powered by Nikon’s EXPEED 6 image processor, the Z 5 camera arrives with 5-axis in-camera image stabilization. On top of automatic eye detection and other autofocus features, there’s dual SD card slots, tilting screen, and included 24-50mm lens. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, there’s quite a collection of other ways to refresh your photography kit for all those upcoming summer shooting sessions. Ranging from DSLRs to mirrorless cameras, as well as lens for any existing Nikon users, you’ll find some additional top picks below.

Nikon Summer Sale camera deals:

Nikon lens deals:

If you’d rather just upgrade the smartphone aspect of your photography kit, Moment makes just the gear for that. Delivering some of the first discounts on the new iPhone MagSafe mounts, these price cuts start at $45 and are paired with a chance to save on its popular smartphone lenses and more.

Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera kit features:

Compact and capable, the Nikon Z5 is an FX-format mirrorless camera with a well-rounded feature-set to suit both photo and video needs. Its 24.3MP CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 processor afford wide sensitivity to ISO 51200, quick shooting at 4.5 fps, and UHD 4K video at 30 fps.

