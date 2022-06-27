Land Spigen’s USB-C 20W GaN charger at up to 30% off for limited time, now $14.50 at Amazon

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its USB-C 20W GaN Power Adapter Charger for $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal so it will be live for another 5 hours or so. Regularly up to $20 and more recently in the $18 range, this is as much as 30% off, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. This model sells for $30 directly from Spigen. Delivering a GaN 20W charging solution to your EDC and at-home setup, it features a single USB-C port to provide the ability to charge “up to 3.1x faster than a 5W stock charger.” It is also 30% smaller than a “standard 18W iPhone charger,” according to Spigen, and features foldable prongs to keep them out of the way when the charger is not in use. More details below.

You’ll, for the most part, have to drop down to a lesser known brand to land a comparable charger for less right now. This model comes in at just under $13 Prime shipped, but if you ask me splurging a bit more for the Spigen might be a better option. I have one of the Spigen models featured above sitting beside me right now and it has worked perfectly for well over a year now.

While we are talking accessories, go check out Belkin’s annual July 4th sale that launched this morning. Delivering up to 15% off loads of latest gear, you’ll find solid deals on its MagSafe chargers and Find My earbuds, just to name a couple. Dive into our coverage right here for more details on the limited-time event.

Just be sure to take a look at the new Caudabe 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger while you’re at it.

Spigen USB-C 20W GaN Power Adapter Charger features:

Power Maximized for iPhone: 20W Output enables the fast charging for iPhone 13 series, and the fastest charging for iPhone SE 2022 / iPhone 12 / MagSafe Charger / iPhone 11 / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / AirPods Max and more

The Fastest Way to charge iPhone: Charge your iPhone 8 and later models including iPhone 12 up to 3.1x faster than 5W stock charger

Gallium nitride (GaN) Tech: Navitas Gallium nitride (GaN) Chipset allows the ArcStation to be 30% smaller than the standard 18W iPhone charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than your standard wall charger

