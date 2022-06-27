Belkin’s annual July 4th sale takes 15% off MagSafe chargers, Find My earbuds, more

Belkin is starting off the new week today by launching its latest sale in honor of Independence Day. This time around, applying code 4JULY20222 at checkout will score you 15% in savings off a selection of its latest chargers and earbuds. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Applying to everything you’ll find on this landing page, a highlight from today’s sale falls to the new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at $127.49. Down from $150, this is a new all-time low at $8 under our previous mention while marking one of the first overall discounts so far. Head below for all of the details and our other top picks from the Belkin July 4th sale.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Belkin’s July 4th sale also covers a selection of other notable gear for your Apple setup and beyond. You’ll want to check out the more limited assortment of discounts right here, which trades in the usual sitewide treatment for deeper discounts. Almost everything is down to the best prices of the year, if not marking a new all-time low outright like the featured offering. You’ll find everything from other MagSafe chargers to Find My earbuds and more.

Then be sure to go check out the all-new release from Twelve South that delivers the brand’s most capable charging setup yet. Having just launched earlier in the month, the new HiRise 3 arrives with a fitting 3-in-1 design in order to refuel your iPhone 13 over MagSafe, AirPods with a secondary Qi pad, and Apple Watch thanks to a built-in puck.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

