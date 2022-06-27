Caudabe unveils new 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger at a fraction of the size of Apple’s

Caudabe is introducing its first PD charger today. Officially known as Conductor, the new wall plug adapter from Caudabe carries over the design philosophy the brand has been known for with its iPhone case collection for many years – its yearly lineups are a mainstay in our annual best iPhone cases of the year roundups – to its very first charger. Delivering a compact ultrasonically welded power solution, it’s time to take a closer look at the new Caudabe PD charger as well as the introductory bundle sale price.

Caudabe’s new 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger

Along with its minimalist cases regularly appearing in the aforementioned best of feature, the last we heard from Caudabe was when it launched its new wireless charging leather AirPods Pro case at $29 just before its latest green sheath cases landed to match Apple’s Alpine iPhone 13 at 15% off. But today we are focused on the brand’s very first foray into the wall adapter space with the new Conductor PD charger.

Caudabe has applied its “rigorous design philosophy” from its iPhone case lineup to the new Conductor to deliver a compact charging solution wrapped inside of an impact-resistant polycarbonate construction that has been ultrasonically welded to “create a sleek, unique cubed design.” A matte black finish is joined by an embossed logo with glossy accents throughout and fully retractable prongs that “that lock smoothly into place when in use and fold neatly away otherwise.”

Fully compatible with Power Delivery (PD) protocol, it delivers a USB-C wall charger solution with 20W of “blazing fast power” in a package Caudabe says is “much smaller than Apple’s own 20W charger.” And judging from the images, that is clearly the case.

This means you can charge your iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. Even just 10 minutes of charging can mean the difference between a dead phone or plenty of juice for the rest of the day…All this in a compact form much smaller than Apple’s own 20W charger. Conductor is the perfect travel companion.

The new Caudabe Conductor PD charger is now available for purchase at $25. However, you can choose to bundle it with the brand’s ChargeFlex Lightning to USB-C or USB-C to USB-C charging cables at $36, down from the individual value of $45. This bundle promotion will only be available from now through July 10, 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, in many ways, it’s just another wall charger. A 20W PD charger in a particularly compact form-factor with those handy fold-up prongs, but still, just another wall charger. Having said that, it is relatively affordably priced when it comes to the brand, outside of the bargain bin, especially when the sales hit, and it can be nice to be able to just pick up a new charger from the case brand you frequent when you upgrade your device. The sleek black design is also a nice touch here as well.

