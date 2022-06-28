Add the NEOGEO hybrid mini console and controller to your retro collection from $101

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack for $120 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $30 or 20% off for a new Amazon 2022 low. You’ll also find the same controller console hybrid without the HDMI and Gamelinq cable that allows for big screen and PS3/PS4/ Switch connectivity for $101.40 shipped. That’s down 22% for the going rate and within $1.50 from the Amazon 2022 low. NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro is essentially a controller and console in one ready or your retro-style game collection with 20 classic SNK fighting games built-in (King of Fighters titles, Fatal Fury, Samurai Showdown, and much more). Get even more details in our launch coverage and some additional details below.

You could instead bring the NEOGEO Mini Arcade console into your collection to deliver that retro SNK vibe for less. This one comes in at $59 and features 40 built-in titles along with similar big-screen support and playable arcade-style controls.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, you can also deliver the Arcade1Up Tron cabinet to your game room today at $150 off the going rate. This model is now down at $550 along with a slew of other machines from the brand starting from $180 in this morning’s coverage. Browse through everything right here and hit up our daily console roundup for all of today’s best game Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch game deals.

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro features:

Comes with arcade stick Pro, HDMI and gamelinq to use as a Controller for Sony PS3, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

20 Classic SNK fighting games. Ability to plug into a TV to play as a Console or Controller.

Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick. With gamelinq can also connect to PS3, PS4 or Switch.

Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro

720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack

