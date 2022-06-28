Epic Arcade1Up Tron cabinet lights up the game room at $550 ($150 off), more from $180

GameStop is now offering the Arcade1Up Tron cabinet for $549.99 shipped. Regularly $700 like it currently fetches at Walmart (or even more on Amazon’s bloated third-party listings), today’s deal is now matched via Best Buy at $50 below our previous mention and with up to $150 in savings. This game room centerpiece stands out from most of the Arcade1Up lineup with a light-up marquee and flight stick control as well as the black light-responsive ink design. Wi-Fi connectivity gives you access to global leaderboards alongside the built-in speakers, clear deck protector, the brand’s usual coinless operation, the matching game stool, and pre-loaded copies of Tron and Discs of Tron. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage for more details and then head below for more Arcade1Up deals from $180.

Speaking of the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table that’s on sale above, we just spotted a notable influx of content for the brand’s virtual tabletop gaming machine on the horizon. Described as the “future of family game night,” Arcade1Up has now teamed up with The Op to bring a series of new board games and puzzles to its Infinity Game Table including Clue, Monopoly, Chustes and Ladders, Scrabble, Ticket to Ride, and more. Get a closer look at the details in our coverage from last week.

Audiences were mesmerized in 1982 by Disney’s release of the film Tron, a groundbreaking fusion of live action and computer animation, setting the special effects stage for decades to come. Video game players were equally drawn to the Tron arcade cabinet, widely considered the most beautiful design ever. Arcade1Up is incredibly proud to produce the Tron home arcade cabinet, among the most requested by hardcore retrogamers. Awarded “Coin-Operated Game of the Year” by Electronic Games magazine, Tron was revered for its gameplay and gorgeous aesthetic. The Arcade1Up Tron home arcade cabinet stays true to what made the game such a draw in 1982, right down to its signature inner lit blue joystick. Also included is the marquee game’s sequel, Discs of Tron.

