After initially debuting its version of the NES classic console last year, SNK has now unveiled the new NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro. Designed as both a companion device for its NEOGEO mini and as a console, the hybrid device brings a fight stick and a series of classic games to your setup. Head below for more details.

After SNK, promised some new hardware last month, the company took to its Twitter account to officially unveil the new NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro. You’re looking at a fight stick-style controller that also houses a series of classic SNK titles.

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

In other words, there’s a console mode and a joystick mode. The former of which allows gamers to directly connect the NEOGEO Arcade Stick to a TV over HDMI. At that point, the arcade stick automatically turns into a console and controller in one. It houses 20 classic NEOGEO titles that run directly from the controller hybrid. The exact lineup still hasn’t been released, but the company said it includes “20 classic SNK fighters pre-installed”. So it sounds like it could be entirely fighting games, and judging by the name of the product itself, that would make sense.

SNK’s NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro also supports local two-player as well. Once the Arcade Stick is setup in console mode, a second gamepad can plug directly into it. SNK suggests using its $20 NEOGEO mini PAD, but it’s hard to say if third-party options will also do the trick or not.

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Peripheral:

Joystick mode essentially turns your Arcade Stick Pro into an arcade-style fighting pad for other games/systems. At this point, it looks like it can be used directly with SNK’s mini console offering or a PC. You’re adding a joystick with eight face buttons and a turbo switch to your setup here. Judging by the early pre-release material, the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro will only work on joystick mode with the platforms mentioned above.

Availability:

We are still in the early days here. So we don’t have much information on the build quality, specific compatibility details, price or a release date. Presumably, SNK is looking to launch this thing for the holidays, so that data should be along soon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The idea of something as small as a Joystick that will also double as classic mini console sounds like a good idea to me. Personally speaking, I’m going to need a lot more than just 20 fighting games to make this a purchase worthwhile. Even though this arcade-style controller is explicitly made for 1v1 fighters, you will likely have been in love with the genre or SNK in general to dish out the cash out for this one.

