Arcade1Up expands retro collection with new Tron, Killer Instinct, and Ridge Racer cabinets

Today, Arcade1Up is expanding its collection of scale cabinets with a new series of retro releases. Headlined by the introduction of Tron, there’s a unique new illuminated joystick system to pair with all of the expected old school graphics. Not to mention two additional models slated to drop later this fall. Get all of the details down below.

Arcade1Up debuts new Tron cabinet and more

Headlining the three new additions to the Arcade1Up collection is the new Tron cabinet, which marks its first debut into any kind of at-home gaming machine of this caliber. If you’re familiar any of the brands releases, this new debut shouldn’t be too out of the ordinary. There’s all of the usual retro imagery that covers the gaming cabinet, including a light-up marquee and a fitting riser to sit on.

Though there is one unique addition on the cabinet that stands out from other models we’ve seen in order to fit in with the Tron gameplay. True to the original model that launched in 1982, the game has an illuminated flight stick control and some other more novel inclusions that are anything but the typical arcade button layout. Pricing has yet to be unveiled, though we do know that the Arcade1Up Tron Cabinet will go up for pre-order on October 19.

To go alongside the new Tron cabinet, Arcade1Up is launching a pair of other machines that are just as packed with old school action. Fast-forwarding to the 1990s, Killer Instinct is getting the 3/4-scale treatment with its own cabinet. There’s the more typical 2-player button and joystick layout here with a themed riser and stool to pair with the unique 3D graphics of the mid-90s title. On top of just Killer Instinct, you’re also looking at Battletoads in its 8-bit and 16-bit versions to complete the cabinet. This cabinet will land on November 22, which is when pre-orders will open.

As the last of the new releases today, Arcade1Up is bringing Ridge Racer to its collection of cabinets. This one marks one of the first driving titles in the catalog, following up the Outrun model we saw drop last year. It has a steering wheel at the center of the control scheme alongside a unique riser with built in gas pedal and break.

Playing the titular Ridge Racer is a given, but you’re also going to be able to dive into some of the sequels including Ridge Racer 2 and Ridge Racer Ace. Ace Driver: Victory Lap then completed the package to give you four different ways to hit the virtual track. The Arcade1Up Ridge Racer cabinet will go up for sale later this fall, with pre-orders slated to begin on November 22.

