Belkin’s Alexa SoundForm Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2 and Qi charging at $90 (Up to $110 off)

Amazon is now offering the smart Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it has bounced between $130 and full price at Amazon this year. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low with up to $110 in savings. Belkin’s compelling combo speaker delivers smart Alexa-enabled virtual assistant action with vibration-cancelling Devialet-powered acoustics to provide an all-in-one intelligent audio hub. From there, the AirPlay 2-enabled speaker also features an onboard Qi wireless charging pad that can push out as much 10W of power to compatible devices. More details below.

While you won’t get the built-in charging pad, Amazon’s Echo Dot is a notable lower-cost alternative here. It delivers deeper smart home integration alongside Alexa voice commands and a more than capable home speaker. Currently selling for $40 at Amazon, you can get a closer look at the entire Amazon smart speaker lineup in our feature breakdown piece.

We are also tracking up to $75 off a range of the brilliant Bose Soundlink speakers right now in refurbished condition with like-new warranties attached. Just be sure to also scope out this offer on Denon’s Home 250 Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 and the first notable Amazon deals of the year on Mackie’s Bluetooth-ready content creator studio speakers while you’re at it.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device

Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance

“Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience

Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice

Integrated fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices

