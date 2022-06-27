Mackie’s Bluetooth-ready content creator studio speakers hit 2022 lows from $180, more

We have spotted some notable price drops on Mackie’s home studio and content creator gear at Amazon rating from USB mics and headphones to speaker sets and full-on studio bundles. One notable offer is on the Mackie CR-X Series 5-Inch Multimedia Studio Monitor Speakers for $179.99 or you can grab the Bluetooth-enabled set at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and as much as $230 respectively, today’s deals are new Amazon 2022 lows, matching the pricing we are seeing elsewhere and the lowest totals we can find. Mackie has been a well-known entity in the pro-grade studio speaker game for many years and the CR-X Series is a great lower-cost solution for at-home content creation. Alongside the built-in 80W amp, these active powered speakers feature a 5-inch polypropylene-coated woofer and a 0.75-inch silk-dome tweeter as well as 1/4-inch and RCA inputs (you also score wireless Bluetooth streaming on the more expensive set above). More details and deals below from $45.

You can browse through the Amazon Mackie studio gear sale right here. It’s not often we see the brand’s gear drop in price, with many of the options being the first solid discount of the year. As we mentioned above, you’ll find its XLR and USB microphones on sale alongside a series of closed-back studio monitoring headsets and more starting from $45 shipped.

Speaking of home content creation gear, Focusrite just launched its latest entries into the audio interface market with the Vocaster products. These relatively affordable solutions deliver some interesting features with automatic vocal FX presets and auto gain input tech. We hand a chance to go hands-on with them over the last few weeks and you can get a good idea of the user experience as part of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature right here.

Mackie CR-X Series Monitors:

CR Series Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors offer studio-quality sound with cosmetics that compliment any desk whether you’re making music, creating content, or just relaxing to your favorite tunes. The sleek design of CR-X features a brushed metal panel and a distinct outline that stands out. Available in a vast range of sizes from 3” to 8” with Bluetooth option plus an 8” subwoofer with Bluetooth, CR-X has the perfect match for your needs. Upgrade your listening experience with Mackie CR-X Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors.

