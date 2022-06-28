GIGABYTE’s AORUS 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor reaches new low at $604 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the GIGABYTE AORUS 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $603.99 shipped. Normally going for $900, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this monitor. You may think 43-inches makes this too big to be a monitor and might as well be a TV, but the feature set is much more in line with monitors with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and with a 1ms response time for less motion blurring. You will get access to two HDMI 2.1 inputs for fully utilizing the 4K144Hz panel alongside the DisplayPort 1.4 port as well. You’re also looking at 98% coverage of the AdobeRGB color space and 96% of the DCI-P3 gamut with this monitor meeting the certification for VESA DisplayHDR 1000. Check out our announcement coverage for more and be sure to head below.

One issue you may run into with this 43-inch monitor is your limited desk space that may not even be wide enough to support the monitor feet. In that case, be sure to check out the VIVO Wide Screen TV Desk Mount for $60. The AORUS monitor uses a VESA 200x200mm mount, which this VIVO option supports, and you can elevate it above your desk with a cable management clip on the mount keeping wires off your desktop. You will be able to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the monitor while desk mounting is handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp, though the grommet clamp will require a hole through your desk.

Looking to upgrade your gaming station? Check out today’s Gold Box deal on Havit gear from $21.50 which is headlined by its Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo at $34.50. Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard with Clicky Optical Switches is also seeing its new all-time low price of $65 today.

GIGABYTE AORUS 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

AORUS Gaming Monitors pack upscale performance into a streamlined package. The FV43U provides an true 4K gaming experience through HDMI 2.1 and offers fluid, vibrant gameplay with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, VA QLED panel display, and compatibility with graphic card software.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!