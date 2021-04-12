GIGABYTE is updating its AORUS monitor lineup with HDMI 2.1, 120-144Hz refresh rates, and 4K resolutions. These new “tactical gaming monitors” can “check all the boxes for next-gen gaming” according to GIGABYTE. So, what all do the latest GIGABYTE AORUS 4K 120/144Hz Tactical Gaming Monitors deliver? Well, let’s take a look.

4K 120/144Hz is finally here on console with HDMI 2.1 support

GIGABYTE wanted to ensure that its latest monitors would be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so they made sure to include HDMI 2.1 support out of the box here. Sure, DisplayPort 1.4 has been able to handle 4K 144Hz for a while, but that doesn’t work when you’re hooking up a shiny new console.

Multiple sizes to fit every battlestation

Not to leave anyone out, the latest monitors from GIGABYTE AORUS also come in a variety of sizes: 32-inch, 43-inch, and 48-inch OLED. That’s right, there’s even an OLED 120Hz variant of the all-new AORUS monitors here. This means you can have a high-quality display at your desk, in the game room for consoles, and the living room for casual play.

AORUS Tactical delivers a slew of unique monitor-exclusive features

So, you might be wondering why these monitors are called “Tactical?” Well, GIGABYTE AORUS built some unique features into these displays. So, should you connect your headphones to the monitor, the AORUS software will use “smart close-talk voice capturing technology with dual mics” to “perfectly cancel out the environmental noises/sounds with the lease voice distortion.” Yes, these monitors have active noise cancellation. That’s not all, there’s a dashboard that’s not blocked by games to show you real-time things like CPU usage, clock speeds, and more. Picture-in-picture as well as picture-by-picture are also present here, allowing you to display two image sources at the same time here, which can be great if you’re gaming on console and want to watch a YouTube video from your PC at the same time.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s awesome to see more and more companies releasing 4K 120Hz monitors with HDMI 2.1 support. When the Series X and PS5 launched last year, there were essentially no gaming monitors that supported variable refresh rate over HDMI due to the lack of 2.1 support, but that’s all changing now, with GIGABYTE joining ASUS and LG on offering next-generation compatible displays.

As someone who spends a lot of time at his desk both working during the day and gaming at night, having monitors that can serve two purposes like this is a must for my setup. I can’t wait until these displays hit the market and start dropping in price, which we’ll be sure to cover right here on 9to5Toys.

