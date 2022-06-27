Razer’s compact Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard hits new low at $65 with clicky switches

Amazon is offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard with Clicky Optical Switches for $64.89 shipped. Down from $85 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. Ready for anything you throw at it, this keyboard features optical switches that have about a 30% shorter actuation distance while still maintaining a “satisfying, clicky” feel. The overall construction is aluminum with a matte coating and there are oil-resistant doubleshot PBT keycaps in tow as well. You’ll find fully programmable macros as well as Chroma integrations for a completely customized experience. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional details.

If you need the full keyboard instead of just 60%, consider picking up Razer’s Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for just $40 at Amazon. Sure, you won’t find an aluminum build here, but it offers spill-resistance and is compatible with Razer’s Synapse software for per-key RGB backlighting.

For other ways to upgrade your gaming setup, check out our dedicated guide where we’ve found several other discounts so far today. For starters, the MSI RX 6800 is on sale for a near-MSRP price of $600, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. On top of that, you’ll find the ASUS ROG Eye S 1080p60 webcam down to $70, which marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!