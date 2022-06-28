Amazon PNY memory deals: 128GB Elite-X Class 10 microSD card 2022 low at $18, more

Amazon has now kicked off a PNY memory sale featuring its 128GB Elite-X Class 10 microSDXC card for $17.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 at Walmart and typically going for $23 for the last year or more, this is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we have tracked since 2020. It might not be the latest and greatest, but it still delivers an affordable way to bring some quick and easy memory storage to your Switch, Android device, drone setup, camera rig, and more. Features include a 100MB/s read speed, “V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos,” and the ability to run apps on your smartphone or tablet, and an included SD adapter. Head below for additional details and more PNY price drops.

Browse through the rest of the Amazon PNY memory sale right here for deals starting from just over $16 Prime shipped. You’ll find some larger bundles of the brand’s microSDXC cards as well as a host of flash drives for your EDC, including those with Lightning jacks to connect directly with iPhone.

Alongside a new all-time low on CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s heatsink 1TB SSD at $135, we also have some notable charging deals for your EDC and home office side of things in Belkin’s annual July 4th sale. You’re looking at some of the best prices yet on its latest MagSafe gear with 15% in savings to be had from now through the holiday weekend. Everything you need to know is waiting in yesterday’s coverage and be sure to check out this morning’s offer on its Alexa SoundForm Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2 and Qi charging.

PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 microSDXC featuers:

Up to 100MB/s read speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096×3072 pix as well as 60 and 120 FPS

A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from micro SD card, saving space on smartphone or tablet memory

Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360o cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops

Store and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files, documents and more. Included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC devices

