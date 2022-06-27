Seagate expands your portable SSD storage from $70: 500GB/1TB matching Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion 500GB External Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $88, like it typically fetches at Target, it actually sells for closer to $85 at Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there since it launched back in October. You’ll also find the 1TB model still at the Amazon all-time low of $109.99 shipped, down from the regularly $140 price tag. Delivering both USB-A and USB-C connectivity options, the Seagate Expansion is a notable option to bring some portable SSD action to your setup without breaking the bank. This model moves data at up to 560MB/s with a unique textured housing that works with Windows and Mac (among other platforms) alongside the extended 3-year warranty. More details below.

A comparable and slightly more affordable solution comes by way of the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD. This model delivers much of the same feature set that works with PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro at $60 shipped, just with a slightly slower transfer rate and without the more novel textured housing.

If it’s the internal SSD storage you’re after, there’s no need to pay full price on that side of things either. We are still tracking deep price drops and new Amazon all-time lows on some of the latest models from CORSAIR. Starting from $99 shipped, a series of 7,100MB/s models are seeing solid discounts right now with everything waiting for you right here. Hit up our review for additional details as well.

Seagate Expansion SSD 500GB External SSD features:

Lightning fast and extremely portable solid state drive that’s perfect for streaming stored videos directly to a laptop, scrolling seamlessly through photos, and backing up content on the go

Expansion SSD is a small, lightweight USB-C SSD with a minimalist design for busy days and bustling commutes

This external drive includes a USB 3.0 and USB-C cable that works seamlessly with Windows and Mac laptops (reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine).

