WD_BLACK 5TB Xbox Game Drive hits second-best all-time Amazon price at $115 (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox with 1-Month Xbox Game Pass for $114.99 shipped. Regularly going for $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model usually sells for between $135 and $140 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Only once have we ever seen its go for less at Amazon and that was a one-day deal at $110. While it might not be an SSD, it also delivers far more storage capacity for the price, making for a notable and economical way to store a large library of Xbox titles (as many as roughly 125 of them depending on the size of each). While the Xbox Game Pass here is only for new subscribers, you’re still looking at a notable price on 5TB of game storage at up to 130MB/s. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and then head below for more.

Even a 2TB WD-BLACK Xbox Game Drive SSD will run well over $250 right now. But you could save some cash opting for the 2TB HDD variant that is currently going for $90 at Amazon. The specs and feature set are the same as those highlighted above, just with the lighter overall capacity.

If the gaming-focused nature of the WD-BLACK models above aren’t of interest to you (a standard portable drive can also work for some simple cold game storage as well), take a look at the deals we spotted on the 500GB and 1TB Seagate Expansion SSDs. Delivering far faster transfer speeds, these models start at $70 shipped on Amazon right now and you can get all of the details you need on the historical pricing breakdown right here.

WD_BLACK Xbox 5TB P10 Game Drive features:

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox gives your Xbox the tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. With up to 5TB of storage capacity, the WD_Black™ P10 Game Drive for Xbox™ is a top-tier external HDD built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their Xbox so they can drive their game the way they choose. Included with your purchase is a 1-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with access to 100+ games on consoles and PC, plus online console multiplayer.

