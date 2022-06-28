AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and ‘Hey Siri’ on sale for $130 refurb, $175 new (Reg. $249)

Today only, Woot is offering a pair of Grade A Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Originally fetching $249, today’s offer is one of the best prices to date overall for a model in this condition as well as a new 2022 low. Those who prefer going with a new condition pair can score the updated MagSafe case model for $174.99 at Amazon, also down from $249. Whether you’re scoring the MagSafe charging tech or not, Apple’s AirPods Pro in either case pack industry-leading active noise cancellation that pairs with a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Alongside a total of 24 hours of playback thanks to the charging case, you’ll find support for both Qi and Lightning when its time to refuel. Includes a 90-day warranty.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. These are also on sale right now at Amazon, dropping down to the lowest price of the year at $99.99 following an up to $59 discount. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case like the lead deal, these previous-generation offerings arrive with quite the value attached thanks to the discount that just went live this morning.

But for those who would prefer a much more premium over-ear headphone experience, you can currently score AirPods Max on sale. Delivering a return to an all-time low, the $120 discount brings these hi-fi cans down to $429 with Spatial Audio, Hey Siri support, and 20-hour playback.

AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

