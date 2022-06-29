Rare deal brings 8Bitdo’s miniature Switch and Android Zero 2 controller to $17 (Today only)

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a rare price drop on its Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad Keychain Sized Mini Controller at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal – the only time we really ever see it go on sale – so you’ll need to score one in the next 9 hours or before it sells out on you. You’re looking at a miniature, keychain-sized gamepad compatible with Switch, Windows, Android, macOS, and Raspberry Pi setups available in three colorways: yellow, pink, and turquoise. Specifically made for 2D retro-style gaming, it delivers a D-Pad, four face buttons, and a pair of shoulder triggers. More details below.

When it comes to miniature gamepads like today’s lead deal, there really aren’t very many notable options out there from trustworthy brands. Considering deals on this model are hard to come by at best, it might be a good idea to jump on this while you can if you’re interested. just keep in mind, you can score a full-sized wired PowerA controller from $17 on Amazon right now as well.

We are also still tracking a solid offer on the SNES-style 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad down at $39.50 shipped if you’re looking for a larger model from the brand. It works with Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Android systems with all of the details you need waiting right here. Just make sure you check out our launch coverage of the brand’s new Lite SE Bluetooth controller aimed at increasing accessibility while you’re at it.

8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Zero 2 weighs just 20 grams, boasts a rechargeable lithium ion battery with 8 hours of play time and is compatible with Switch, PC, macOS and Android.. Our controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via Bluetooth.

