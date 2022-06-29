Save on Apple’s official MagSafe charger for only the second time this year a $36.50

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $36.50 shipped. Marking only the second discount of the year, today’s price cut is down from the usual $39 going rate and an all-around rare chance to save. This is also the best in over a month, as well. It’s not the steepest discount, but this provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

In the calm before the July 4th storm of Apple deals, our guide does have quite a few notable markdowns worth a look now that we’re halfway through the work week. M1 devices are taking most of the spotlight, with Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros at $200 off leading the way. Delivering the second-best prices to date, both sport Liquid Retina XDR displays inside of redesigned form-factors.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

