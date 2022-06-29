LG 2022 model 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K Smart TVs hit new lows at up to $600 off, deals from $697

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 50-Inch QNED80 Series 4K Smart TV for $696.99 shipped. This is one regularly $900 at Best Buy and directly from LG where it is now marked down to $700. At Amazon, it launched at $897 in April and is now $200 off for a new all-time low. Alongside the 4K (2160p) panel, it features a 120Hz refresh rate, the LG Game Optimizer with FreeSync Premium for gaming and modern connectivity with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, Apple AirPlay 2, and two USB ports. It also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit alongside delivering direct access to your favorite streaming services and a combination of Quantum Dot and NanoCell color technologies. Head below for up to $600 in savings on the larger models.

More LG QNED80 4K Smart TV deals:

Alongside these new all-time lows on Sony’s 2022 LED AirPlay 2 Google TVs from $548, we are still tracking a host of early Prime Day offers on a range of the now even more affordable 4K Fire TV edition displays. You’ll find in-house Amazon models as well as a series of Toshiba and Best Buy options starting from $200 shipped and with up to $700 in savings.

LG 50-Inch QNED80 Series 4K Smart TV features:

Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more. Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and richer colors thanks to our advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. Get in the game with a 120Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the action on the court, field or ice for a sharp, colorful picture from start to finish.

