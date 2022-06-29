LG 2022 model 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K Smart TVs hit new lows at up to $600 off, deals from $697

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterLG
$600 off From $697

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 50-Inch QNED80 Series 4K Smart TV for $696.99 shipped. This is one regularly $900 at Best Buy and directly from LG where it is now marked down to $700. At Amazon, it launched at $897 in April and is now $200 off for a new all-time low. Alongside the 4K (2160p) panel, it features a 120Hz refresh rate, the LG Game Optimizer with FreeSync Premium for gaming and modern connectivity with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, Apple AirPlay 2, and two USB ports. It also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit alongside delivering direct access to your favorite streaming services and a combination of Quantum Dot and NanoCell color technologies. Head below for up to $600 in savings on the larger models.

More LG QNED80 4K Smart TV deals:

Alongside these new all-time lows on Sony’s 2022 LED AirPlay 2 Google TVs from $548, we are still tracking a host of early Prime Day offers on a range of the now even more affordable 4K Fire TV edition displays. You’ll find in-house Amazon models as well as a series of Toshiba and Best Buy options starting from $200 shipped and with up to $700 in savings

LG 50-Inch QNED80 Series 4K Smart TV features:

Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more. Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and richer colors thanks to our advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. Get in the game with a 120Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the action on the court, field or ice for a sharp, colorful picture from start to finish.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New Amazon all-time lows hit LG’s entry-level 202...
Amazon clears out 2021 LG C1 4K Smart OLED TVs starting...
New Amazon low hits Sony’s 2022 LED 65-inch AirPl...
PowerColor’s RX 6700 XT graphics card is below MS...
NZXT Signal capture cards review: HD60 and 4K30 give so...
Lenovo’s folding ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop with 13....
These 50-qt. Coleman coolers keep ice cold for 4+ days ...
Join Dollar Flight Club for $99 and you could win a $5,...
Load more...
Show More Comments