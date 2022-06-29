Ring Video Doorbell hits $75 (Reg. $100) in early Prime Day sale, Floodlight Cam Plus at $150

As the early Prime Day deals begin going live in the build up to the big day, Amazon is now carrying over the savings to its lineup of Ring cameras. Headlining this time around, the Ring Video Doorbell comes bundled with an Echo Show 5 2nd Gen at $84.99 shipped. That’s a combined $185 value and a new all-time low for the package at $100 off, exclusively for Prime members. You can also score the doorbell alone for $74.99, down from $100. Arriving as one of the latest ways to defend your packages against porch pirates, the Ring Video Doorbell packs a 1080p camera. Backed by either a wired power source or rechargeable battery, it integrates with Alexa as well as the Ring ecosystem and packs motion alerts so you known when a package was just delivered or someone else is at the door. Head below for more.

Also joining in on the early Prime Day savings, Amazon has the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus marked down to a new 2022 low. Serving as a rare overall discount, this is still one of the first few times you’ve been able to save on the new release. Today’s offer takes the usual $200 going rate and gives Prime members a chance to drop that down to $149.99. That’s $50 off, within $10 of the all-time low from Black Friday, and the best since. You can also bundle in an Echo Show 5 2nd Gen for $10 more at $159.99, down from $285.

Expanding the outer reaches of your Ring setup, its new Floodlight Cam packs a weather-resistant design that’s backed by a 1080p sensor with 140-degree field of view. Alongside its built-in 105 dB siren, there’s also a pair of motion-activated floodlights for adding an extra piece of security into the equation.

Elsewhere in the lead up to Prime Day 2022, plenty of price cuts have gone live to get shoppers in on the savings ahead of time. Those savings pair quite nicely with promotions that give you some free Amazon gift cards just from buying from certain product categories or trying out Amazon’s services at no extra cost. Otherwise, everything else you need to know about the summer’s biggest shopping event is right here.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. Pair with select Alexa-enabled devices to enable announcements and two-way talk for convenient in-home monitoring. With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos. Powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

