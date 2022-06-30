Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Crisis of the Middle Ages, Metadata, Rush Rally 3, more

Your Thursday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now live and waiting down below. Today’s software offers are joined by deals on Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case, all-time lows on 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro models with $200 in savings, and more. Today’s app collection features price drops on Crisis of the Middle Ages, Metadata, Alti-meter, Rush Rally 3, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Crisis of the Middle Ages: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Wordsmyth – Boggle, Relaxed: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $18 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WatchApp for Instagram App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BillMinder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dayli — Everyday Photo Journal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Continual for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Classical Music Collections: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sagrada: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

Long for a good retro turn based RPG with a twist? Want to play a game that will have you laughing out loud? Crisis of the Middle Ages is the game for you! With a rich story and a 90s style look and feel, Crisis of the Middle Ages will have you on the edge of your couch with 6-10+ hours of intriguing, hilarious and fun game play! Expect the unexpected as creatures and characters in the game have become more self aware and are constantly questioning their roles in the world. Even the evil monsters express frustration with their lives and have been known to complain or even walk out mid battle. This results in some very hilarious battles. Ultimately, this game explores the challenges of living the life we want to live versus the life that we feel obligated to live.