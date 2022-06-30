Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case hits $39 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case for $39 shipped. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer marks the best discount we’ve seen in over 3 months at 20% off. This is also the second-best price to date and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low set only twice before. Outfitting Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro in a premium clear cover design, this case adds some extra protection while still showing off the look of your device. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring for taking advantage of the magnetic charging features, as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Whether you just want everyone to see the color of iPhone you picked out or plan on slipping a polaroid, Pokémon card, or something else in the back, this is one of the best clear case options on the market. Head below for more.

Spigen on the other hand makes one of the more cost effective clear case options on the market for iPhone 13 Pro. Equipped with much of the same transparent design and built-in MagSafe ring, this cover is much more affordable at just $20. It’s not going to have quite the same soft touch plastic build that Apple’s more premium in-house option does, but will get the job done for nearly half the cost.

As far as other accessories for your iPhone go, we just tracked a collection of Anker power strips on sale from $17, many of which arrive with USB-C ports for topping off Apple’s latest handsets at the full 20W that iPhone 13 series supports. Though our smartphone accessories guide is packed with some other ways to refresh your EDC, as well.

iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 13 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

