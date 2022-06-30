Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $42, Contra Collection Switch $5, more

Mario Day 2022 deals - Super Mario Maker 2

In today’s best game deals, as part of the ongoing Nintendo summer sale, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 for $41.99 shipped in both physical and digital form. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices of the year, and a notable chance to add it to your collection. Featuring over 100 Mario courses built by the developers at Nintendo alongside a countless number of stages designed by the community, it essentially delivers an endless amount of 2D side-scrolling Mushroom Kingdom action to your Switch experience. From there, you can make use of Nintendo’s editor to then create your own dastardly courses to challenge other folks from all over the world. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Broforce, Hotline Miami Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Super Mario Odyssey, and more. 

