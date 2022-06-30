Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $42, Contra Collection Switch $5, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of the ongoing Nintendo summer sale, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 for $41.99 shipped in both physical and digital form. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices of the year, and a notable chance to add it to your collection. Featuring over 100 Mario courses built by the developers at Nintendo alongside a countless number of stages designed by the community, it essentially delivers an endless amount of 2D side-scrolling Mushroom Kingdom action to your Switch experience. From there, you can make use of Nintendo’s editor to then create your own dastardly courses to challenge other folks from all over the world. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Broforce, Hotline Miami Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Super Mario Odyssey, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low today at $40
***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt eShop $19.99 (Reg. $30)
- Hotline Miami Collection eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule eShop $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Broforce eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on PSN
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $24 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Trek to Yomi $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale up to 75% off
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
