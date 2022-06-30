Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $42, Contra Collection Switch $5, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of the ongoing Nintendo summer sale, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 for $41.99 shipped in both physical and digital form. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices of the year, and a notable chance to add it to your collection. Featuring over 100 Mario courses built by the developers at Nintendo alongside a countless number of stages designed by the community, it essentially delivers an endless amount of 2D side-scrolling Mushroom Kingdom action to your Switch experience. From there, you can make use of Nintendo’s editor to then create your own dastardly courses to challenge other folks from all over the world. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Broforce, Hotline Miami Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Super Mario Odyssey, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low today at $40

***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!