HyperX’s Streamer Starter Pack bundles a microphone and headset for $50 (Save 50%)

Today only, Best Buy is offering the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack for $49.99 shipped. This pack includes the SoloCast Wired USB Condensor Microphone and Cloud Core Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset which if you were to buy separately on Amazon would run you $100 total with both going for $50. With this kit in hand, you will have essentially everything you need to get a basic stream up and running. In our review of the SoloCast microphone, we found that it is “compact, simple, affordable, and sounds great.” Another benefit of these two pieces of gear is the cross-platform compatibility with PC and game consoles. Head below for more.

If instead you want to just get a gaming headset, one option you could go with is the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at $40. Similarily to the HyperX Cloud Core option, this headset will provide you with 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC. Otherwise, you can use the headset across practically any platform with the 3.5mm audio jack. One big difference between the two is unlike the microphone on the Cloud Core that can be removed, this one will retract into the left earcup when not in use to stay out of the way.

Sticking with the HyperX trend here, right now you can pick up its Alloy MKW100 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $52 with today’s deal being the first discount we’ve seen. The aluminum frame build of this keyboard will keep it rigid while the switches here being rated for 50 million keypresses.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack features:

The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack is a convenient bundle for aspiring streamers who are eager to start creating content for their future fans. We know that the road to becoming a full-time content creator can be a grind, which is why the HyperX Cloud Core was designed with comfort in mind. Cushy memory foam and soft, premium leatherette will keep your ears comfortable during long gaming sessions. This bundle also includes the HyperX Solocast, a USB condenser mic with several fan-favorite features, like the convenient tap-to-mute sensor, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of different setups. A great gift for streamers who are ready to embark on their journey to streaming superstardom!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

