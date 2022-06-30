HyperX’s Alloy MKW100 mechanical gaming keyboard sees first discount to $52 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy MKW100 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $52.30 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $80 for this keyboard and today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen at Amazon. As one of HyperX’s more recent releases, the Alloy MKW100 keyboard features an aluminum frame that’s “designed for stability when keystrokes are flying fast.” You’ll also find that the dust-proof switches are rated for up to 50 million keypresses, and the gold-plated USB connector allows it to have a longer-lasting design than competitors. Plus, there’s dynamic RGB lighting effects to help the keyboard to match your setup perfectly. Head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for under $19 at Amazon. While that’s a dollar more than you’re saving above, it’s a fantastic pair with the keyboard on sale in today’s lead deal. This is from both your new mouse and keyboard offering gaming-grade components as well as RGB illumination.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the HP 27-inch Curved OMEN 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor down at a new low of $430. Normally going for $530, this is a $100 discount and delivers what I believe to be the sweet spot in gaming: 1440p 240Hz. When you need the frame rates, dropping graphics down to 1080p is a simple solution to push more frames. However, for pretty visuals, 1440p offers a noticeable upgrade compared to full HD.

HyperX Alloy Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Dynamic RGB Lighting Effects: Get radiant and per key lighting with dynamic effects to add a touch of flair and style to your PC setup.

Durable Aluminum Frame: With a solid aluminum frame, the Alloy MKW100 is designed for stability when keystrokes are flying fast.

Comfortable, detachable wrist rest: The detachable wrist rest helps reduce fatigue from long gaming or work sessions.

