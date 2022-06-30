Originally $700 karaoke-ready 1500W Samsung MX-T70 Sound Tower rocks the party at $350

Alongside a host of other Samsung audio systems, Woot is now offering the Samsung MX-T70 1500-Watt High Power Audio Sound Tower for $349.99 shipped, with an additional $6 deliver for non-Prime members. Regularly $700, this one typically sells for closer to $400 these days like it does at Amazon currently and is now at the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen it drop below $380 there. If you’re looking for a powerful audio setup to rock the party this summer, this might very well be it. Delivering 1500 watts of output power, it features Bluetooth streaming from your device alongside a companion DJ app where you can control the onboard LED lighting, sound FX, and EQ settings. From there, you’ll find a pair of microphone inputs for duet karaoke action at a price well below the latest 160W MX-ST40B Sound Tower. Additional details below.

If the 1500W setup is overkill for your needs, check out the MX-T40 or T50 models instead. They start at $126 on Amazon and deliver a similar sound tower setup with Bluetooth streaming in tow. Just don’t expect them to get nearly as loud or to include the dual karaoke action.

This morning also saw Marshall’s Kilburn II speaker hit the best price on Amazon since January with up to $50 in savings. Then make sure you scope out the latest Amazon JBL sale for even more affordable models and deals at up to 40% off. Pricing starts at $30 here and all of the details are in our previous coverage.

Samsung MX-T70 Sound Tower features:

Go wall to wall with a unique bi-directional design. It delivers your music to a wider area for a room-filling sound experience. Energize the room with a 10-inch built-in woofer. You won’t just hear it, you’ll feel it. Light up the party with fun light modes, including Party, Ambient and Dance. Set the lighting effect to match the rhythm and get dancing. You and a friend can get the whole party singing with Karaoke Mode. Belt out every word with two mic inputs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!