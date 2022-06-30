Latest up to $330 Ninja Foodi 8-qt. Multi-Cooker Air Fryer now down at $190 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer for $189.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model launched last year at $330 and still sometimes fetches that much at Amazon. While we have seen it down at $200 this year, today’s deal is within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. It is also still listed at the full $330 directly from Ninja. This modern multi-cooker solution delivers 14 programmable functions (pressure cook, steam & crisp, steam & bake, air fry, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/sauté, steam, sous vide, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm & proof) with a unique three tier system that allows for some separation when making one-pot meals. You can “double your cooking capacity or make 3-component full meals at the touch of a button.” Additional details down below.

While not quite as new a model, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer as well. This one also isn’t as large, but is more than capable of delivering both multi-cooker and air frying action with prices starting from $90 shipped on Amazon right now. Alongside the air frying, it can handle all of your pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, yogurt, sear/sauté, baking/roasting, broiling, and dehydration needs.

Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchen and cooking gear including the Vitamix odorless FoodCycler compost and Amazon’s latest sale Breville’s home juicer and Bluicer lineup. It features deals starting from $80 shipped to bring some high-quality juicing action home at some of the best prices of the year.

Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer features:

NINJA FOODI XL PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL601 in dry mode only).

DELUXE REVERSIBLE RACK: Double your cooking capacity or make 3-component full meals at the touch of a button—mains and

FASTER COOKING: Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals (vs. traditional cooking methods) and 25% faster artisan bread and cakes (vs. traditional ovens).

