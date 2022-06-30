LEGO’s 730-piece Boba Fett Throne Room includes seven minifigs at low of $85 (Reg. $100)

Zavvi is currently offering the recently-released LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room at $84.99 shipped when code BOBAFETT has been applied at checkout. Just launching earlier this spring, today’s offer is a new all-time low from its $100 price tag and beating our previous mention by $5. This is also only the second notable chance to save so far, as well. Arriving with 732 pieces, this recreation of Boba Fett’s Palace is one of the largest Star Wars set of the year so far and recreates the scenery from the Book of Boba Fett. It features several different areas including the throne room itself, as well as guard tower and more. Plus, there are a total of seven minifigures in the set headlined by Fett himself as well as Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Gamorrean Guard, Quarren, Qeequay guard, and Theelin dancer. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the set. Head below for more.

Speaking of Zavvi, the retailer is still offering a chance to score some of the upcoming LEGO sets early. Spanning several different themes, there’s a collection of kits that won’t be launching in the United States until August 1 that you can already have shipped to your door. Including the new buildable Groot, Pyramids of Giza, and some Ninjago kits, all of the details are right here.

Otherwise, don’t forget that this week’s LEGO double VIP points promotion ends today. Offering a rare chance to save on pre-orders like the upcoming Avatar set or the new Star Wars creations based around Kenobi, the added credits are a great way to get some cash back on sets that many builders are going to be buying anyway. Check out all of our top picks for making the most of the promotion right here.

LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room features:

Write new chapters in the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett saga with this Boba Fett’s Throne Room buildable playset (75326) for fans aged 9 and up. The brick-built palace model opens up for easy access to the detailed throne room, barbecue area and kitchen.There is a throne with a hidden treasure compartment and a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna, tilting steps, an opening gate and lots of playful accessories.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

BD-1: $100 | releases August 1

Inquisitor Transport Scythe: $99.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader: $49.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel I am Groot: $54.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Nano Gauntlet: $69.99 | releases August 1

Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | releases October 1

