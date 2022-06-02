LEGO’s new summer 2022 Groot, Pyramids of Giza, and Ninjago sets available early ahead of official August 1 release

Just after seeing a collection of new LEGO creations hit store shelves yesterday, Zavvi is giving builders here in the United States an early chance to bring home sets that won’t be launching until later on in the year. Unlike European countries, many of the LEGO summer sets aren’t released stateside until August 1 and the 2022 collection is no different. Now ahead of time, the retailer has stocked a variety of upcoming LEGO sets early including the new buildable Groot, Architecture Pyramids of Giza, Ninjago summer 2022 lineup, and more.

LEGO summer 2022 sets now available early from Zavvi

Zavvi is a favorite here at 9to5Toys for the rare discounts the retailer offers on LEGO sets that don’t get love from the likes of Amazon. On top of just marking down creations that other stores won’t, it is offering an early chance to score upcoming kits that haven’t even released here in the United States yet. Shipping will run you $5 for just about all of the creations, and even if it’s not the same 2-day delivery you can find at other retailers, these will still arrive well before you’ll even have a chance to order them direct from LEGO. All of the kits are at their retail price tags, as well.

An easy highlight of the upcoming LEGO summer 2022 collection that you can buy early is the new buildable Groot. Straight out of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, this this life-sized LEGO build stacks up to 476 pieces and stands 10.2 inches tall.

As just the latest brick-built Marvel icon to enter the collection, the lovable superhero is joined by a LEGO version of the Awesome Mix Vol. 2 cassette tape to go alongside the display plaque. Now available for $54.99, the LEGO Groot is certainly going to be one of the more popular builds of the year once it officially launches later this year.

Assemble the latest LEGO Architecture set ahead of August

Over on the Architecture side of the LEGO lineup, 2022 is making its way to another one of the Wonders of the World. This time heading the Egypt, the new Great Pyramid of Giza set stacks up to 1,476 pieces. Assembling as display-worthy of a set as they come, this one mainly crafts the main pyramid which has a miniature town in the foreground to complement the brick-built Nile river out in front.

While it may only stack up to half of the pyramid thanks to a cutaway design, being able to lock the set in now ahead of it officially joining the LEGO summer 2022 lineup in August means you can decide early if scoring a second one to complete the full build is worth it. In either case, you can now score the Great Pyramid of Giza for $129.99. And if you’re not convinced, our announcement coverage details everything else you’ll need to know about the upcoming set.

Buy the new Creator 3-in-1 Viking Ship now

As far as what the Creator 3-in-1 series has in store for builders come August, the summer 2022 lineup is returning to a classic LEGO theme; sort of, at least. Drawing inspiration from the 2005 Vikings theme, the new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set stacks up to 1,192 pieces and assembles one of the most detailed longships we’ve seen in LEGO form to date.

Alongside the main build, there is also two other models you can build out of the bricks to deliver on the Creator 3-in-1 branding. Both are just as Viking themed, and assemble a menacing wolf to go alongside a little house with some livestock side builds.

Much like all of the other sets that Zavvi is listing early, the Creator 3-in-1 Viking Ship isn’t officially shipping in the United States until August 1. Though you can score it early at the retail price of $119.99 ahead of time.

LEGO Train fans are also in luck today, as the upcoming Express Passenger Train is also getting in on the early listings courtesty of Zavvi. As the latest RC train to join the City lineup, this one stacks up to 764 pieces and includes six different minifigures at the $179.99 price point. On top of being integrated into the LEGO PoweredUP ecosystem for some motorized functionality, there’s also enough track to build out a 47- by 27-inch route to drive the train around.

LEGO Ninjago summer 2022 sets now available early, too

On top of the upcoming Groot, there’s also many of the new LEGO Ninjago summer 2022 sets included from Zavvi this time around. If you read our announcement coverage of the wave from earlier in the spring, you’ll know that the new Samurai X MECH is a personal favorite from the lineup and now you can score this one ahead of August, too. As just the latest mecha from the Ninjago series, this one stacks up to 1,003 pieces and stands over 12 inches tall at the $119.99 price point. The unique X design only gets better with the vibrant color scheme and eight included minifigures.

Zanes Gold Dragon Jet: $30 | 258 pieces

| 258 pieces Ninja Dragon Temple: $40 | 161 pieces

| 161 pieces The Temple of the Crystal King: $80 | 703 pieces

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow as well as on our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO products from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!