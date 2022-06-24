LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion offers rare savings on pre-orders, new sets, more

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest double VIP points promotion on its entire catalog of sets. Applying to everything from all-new kits that just launched this spring to pre-orders on upcoming summer builds, you can score twice the promotional points to use on future orders. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO double VIP points promotion goes live

As one of the first LEGO double VIP points promotions of the year, we last saw the company kick off one of these events back in March. Since then, a whole new collection of hits have hit store shelves, giving shoppers a chance to lock in some savings on all of those just-released 2022 sets. These kinds of sales don’t come around very options, making for a notable chance for builders to cash in on the extra points on everything.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

Though some of the best ways to lock in double VIP points today is with sets that haven’t even been released yet. Eligible for today’s LEGO promotion, you can use the added points for pre-orders on kits that won’t be dropping until later this year. Ranging from the latest from the Star Wars side of things to new display-worthy Marvel builds and even the very first Avatar set, you can secure your orders ahead of time while adding double the VIP points to your LEGO account.

Here are our favorites:

BD-1: $99.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Inquisitor Transport Scythe: $99.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader: $49.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Galaxy Explorer: $99.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Marvel I am Groot: $54.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | releases October 1

Live through end of the month

This time around, the LEGO Group is limiting the promotion to the month of June. You’ll have until June 30 in order to take advantage of the double VIP points promotion. So what are you waiting for? Go shop everything LEGO has to offer. Or, for some additional inspiration on which sets to pick up, check out all of our most recent LEGO reviews down below.

