Save 50% on Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 Lite 2-in-1 cordless stick and hand vac at $100

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 shipped. This model launched last spring at $200 and still fetches nearly as much recently. Today’s offer is $100 or 50% off the going rate, $20 below the previous all-time low, and a Lightning deal that will only last another 6 hours or so (unless it sells out before that). This is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum with a continuous 35-minute runtime, a 2-in-1 design for handheld action, and a series of attachments for the upholstery, in between the couch cushions, and more. The removable 650ml dust box is joined by 75AW max suction power and a Hyper-Flex Head with LED lights. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum at $85 shipped. This one isn’t as feature-rich as the Anker above – it doesn’t include the handheld action and the included attachments – but it will save you some cash.

We are also still tracking an early Prime Day Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop deal at $90 off the going rate. But if you’re more focused on grooming your outdoor space right now, dive into the Greenworks July 4th sale. The popular electric yard tool brand is knocking an extra 20% off a range of mowers, trimmers and more for he holiday weekend and all of the details you need are waiting in this morning’s coverage.

Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Lite features:

Light & Nimble Cleaning: Weighing approximately 3.5lbs (1.6kg) with the 2-in-1 Crevice Tool attached, the ultra-lightweight cordless design gives you effortless access to previously unreachable areas.

Takes Down Daily Dirt: An impressive 75AW of suction power is more than enough to clear away your everyday mess. This power combined with the 35-minute runtime means that you can quickly deal with more mess.

Versatile Cleaning Tools: Whether it be the gaps in your sofa or a delicate surface, there is an attachment suitable for any cleaning scenario.

