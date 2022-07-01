Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Interloper, Space Borders, Agent A, and more

All of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking as we head into the 4th of July weekend. Alongside the software offers, we are also tracking Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at a new Amazon all-time low as well as fresh price drops on Apple Watch Series 7 from $329 and even more waiting in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, today’s collection is headlined by titles like Interloper, Space Borders: Alien Encounter, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Jay – Tweet from your Watch, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Secret of Crimson Manor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Symphony Pro – Music Notation: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Puffin Browser Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $11 (Reg. $12)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Crisis of the Middle Ages: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Wordsmyth – Boggle, Relaxed: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $18 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Interloper:

FLY like you’ve never flown before on your mac with a full six degrees of freedom. Play it your way with touchpad, controller or HOTAS support. DEFEND your people against the oppressive COMMONWEALTH. ENGAGE in a selection of fast-paced missions and beautiful environments. IGNORE THE ODDS and go toe to toe with swarms of fighters, frigates armed to the teeth or hulking capital ships. DON’T GO IN ALONE, bring your own elite fighter squadrons.

