Best July 4th game deals: Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, Mario, AC Ragnarok, much more

In today’s best July 4th game deals, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $39.99 shipped. While we could see a price match via Amazon at any time, it is still going for the full $70 there. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked at $30 off. This is the latest entry in the beloved Ratchet & Clank series as well as being a great technical example of what the PS5 and DualSense controller is capable of. It introduces a new playable character known as Rivet as the gang attempts to take down a “robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in line.” Head below for the rest of today’s best July 4th game deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition $40 (Reg. $100)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $25 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $50)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt eShop $19.99 (Reg. $30)
- Hotline Miami Collection eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule eShop $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Broforce eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on PSN
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $24 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 from $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Trek to Yomi $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
