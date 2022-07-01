Best July 4th game deals: Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, Mario, AC Ragnarok, much more

In today’s best July 4th game deals, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $39.99 shipped. While we could see a price match via Amazon at any time, it is still going for the full $70 there. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked at $30 off. This is the latest entry in the beloved Ratchet & Clank series as well as being a great technical example of what the PS5 and DualSense controller is capable of. It introduces a new playable character known as Rivet as the gang attempts to take down a “robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in line.” Head below for the rest of today’s best July 4th game deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

