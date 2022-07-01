Early Prime Day sale brings Amazon cert. refurb. Echo Auto to your ride for $18 (Orig. $50)

Patrick Campanale
Orig. $50 $18

As part of its early Prime Day promotions, Amazon is offering its Prime members the certified refurbished Echo Auto for $17.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally spend $50 for this device in new condition and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, though it has fell to $15 in new condition in the past. Designed to add Alexa to your car, this smart device features eight microphones and far-field technology so it can even hear you over A/C, road noise, and music. Use Echo Auto to get directions, change the song, make calls, and much more. It can either connect to your car’s speakers through Bluetooth or over 3.5mm aux depending on what inputs are available. Ships with a 1-year warranty and you can check out our announcement coverage to learn more. Head below for additional information.

Use a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this dash phone mount. It can also be used instead of the Echo Auto, should your phone support always-listening voice commands. It’s just $12 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and allows you to see maps, control music, and place calls all while keeping your hands (and eyes) on the road.

Do you need more Lightning cables to charge while in the car? Well, just today we uncovered a deal that delivers a 10-pack of 3-foot MFi-certified cables to your door for just $18, making the cables only $1.80 each. That’s basically the lowest price we’ve seen for any Lightning cable this year, let alone a 3-foot long one, so be sure to check out that deal before the price goes back up.

For other savings ahead of Amazon’s mid-year shopping event, our Prime Day 2022 guide is a must-see. There, you’ll find discounts across many products and categories including Blink, Ring, eero, and so much more.

Amazon Echo Auto features:

  • Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount
  • With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.
  • Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

