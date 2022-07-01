Smartphone Accessories: 10-pack Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $18, more

Woot is offering a 10-pack of 3-foot MFi Braided-nylon Lightning Cables for $17.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d spend $85 for this 10-pack at Amazon, and today’s deal makes each 3-foot cable just $1.80, which beats our last 1-foot Amazon Basics mention at $2. This kit is ready to ensure you always have a cable to grab when one inevitably goes missing. Each cord is MFi-certified as well to guarantee compatibility with Apple’s iPhones, iPads, and other products. Plus, each cable is capable of both charging or handling data transfer, making them great choices for bedside tables or even in the car for CarPlay.

Amazon Basics Lightning Cable features:

MFi Certified ensures complete charge and sync compatibility for Apple devices

Connects to iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning Connector and charges/syncs by connecting the USB connector into a wall charger or computer

Added layer of protection to Lightning and USB ends for improved durability and to reduce fraying; small connector head fits most cases

Copper wires and protective braided nylon for maximum signal quality, strength, and flexibility; tested to bend 95-degrees 4,000 times

