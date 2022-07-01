EVGA’s high-end FTW3 Ultra RTX 3090 24GB GPU falls to new Amazon low at $1,550

Amazon is offering the EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3090 24GB GPU for $1,549.99 shipped. For comparison, this GPU normally goes for $1,700 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. Not only that, but this board partner card, which has better cooling and comes overclocked, is just $50 above the launch MSRP of NVIDIA’s Founder’s Edition. As NVIDIA’s second-best graphics card on the market, the RTX 3090 is perfect for high-end premium gaming setups. The 24GB of GDDR6X memory is more than enough to handle even 4K high frame rate or 8K60 gaming in most scenarios, allowing you to push ultra graphics all around for many titles. Dive into our announcement coverage to find out more about the RTX 3090 and then head below for more.

Take your savings and put it toward the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe SSD that’s available at Amazon for $140 right now. This is my go-to storage drive for gaming desktops as it boasts speeds of up to 7GB/s and will work with Microsoft’s DirectStorage API in Windows 11 for a better experience all around.

If you prefer CORSAIR as a brand, then you can pick up a 1TB SSD with the same spec as WD_BLACK’s SN850 for $20 less. We spotted the deal earlier today and it’s a pretty solid deal all around and even includes a heatsink to keep your drive nice and cool while gaming. Then, swing by our dedicated guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your setup.

EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3090 GPU features:

The EVGA GeForce® RTXᐪᔿ 3090 is colossally powerful in every way imaginable, giving you a whole new tier of performance at 8K resolution. It’s powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which doubles down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce® RTXᐪᔿ 3090 Series redefines the definition of ultimate performance.

