CORSAIR’s 1TB 7,000MB/s Gen4 SSD just dropped to the best Amazon price ever at $120

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR 1TB MP600 Pro Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. This one released last year at $244 before settling out with a $160 price tag for most of 2022 on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and matching the current sale price directly from CORSAIR (although it is sold out there at the moment). This model brings up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds alongside the brand’s heat-spreader technology to your PC rig (the comparable model made for PS5 is also sitting at the $135 all-time low right now). You’re looking at a Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 interface, a built-in heatsink treatment to “reduce throttling,” and 3D TLC NAND for “the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.” More details below.

If your system doesn’t require the 7,000MB/s, take a look at CORSAIR’s CORE lineup. They clock in with up to 4,700MB/s speeds and start at $100 shipped on Amazon for the 1TB right now, which is also the lowest we have ever tracked there.

But as we mentioned above, if you’re looking to upgrade a PlayStation 5 with some added SSD storage and power, the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LTX line is also on sale. We were impressed with the performance on these options in our hands-on review earlier this year and are now tracking Amazon all-time lows on the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants at the moment. You can get a closer look and more details on the price drops in our previous coverage right here.

CORSAIR 1TB MP600 Pro Gen4 SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 5,500MB/sec sequential write speeds, for read, write, and response times.

High-speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO delivers incredible storage performance.

High-Density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

Built-in Aluminum Heatspreader: Helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!