CORSAIR’s 1TB 7,000MB/s Gen4 SSD just dropped to the best Amazon price ever at $120

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Reg. $160+ $120

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR 1TB MP600 Pro Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. This one released last year at $244 before settling out with a $160 price tag for most of 2022 on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and matching the current sale price directly from CORSAIR (although it is sold out there at the moment). This model brings up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds alongside the brand’s heat-spreader technology to your PC rig (the comparable model made for PS5 is also sitting at the $135 all-time low right now). You’re looking at a Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 interface, a built-in heatsink treatment to “reduce throttling,” and 3D TLC NAND for “the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.” More details below. 

If your system doesn’t require the 7,000MB/s, take a look at CORSAIR’s CORE lineup. They clock in with up to 4,700MB/s speeds and start at $100 shipped on Amazon for the 1TB right now, which is also the lowest we have ever tracked there. 

But as we mentioned above, if you’re looking to upgrade a PlayStation 5 with some added SSD storage and power, the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LTX line is also on sale. We were impressed with the performance on these options in our hands-on review earlier this year and are now tracking Amazon all-time lows on the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants at the moment. You can get a closer look and more details on the price drops in our previous coverage right here

CORSAIR 1TB MP600 Pro Gen4 SSD features:

  • Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 5,500MB/sec sequential write speeds, for read, write, and response times.
  • High-speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO delivers incredible storage performance.
  • High-Density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.
  • Built-in Aluminum Heatspreader: Helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CORSAIR’s PC or PS5-ready 7,100MB/s Gen4 SSD all-...
Amazon all-time low just hit CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s ...
Upgrade your PC/PS5 with new all-time low on WD_BLACK...
9to5Toys Daily: July 1, 2022 – Best July 4th weekend ...
Carhartt Summer Sale takes 25% off tees, sweatshirts, a...
Spigen’s latest 35W, 45W, and 65W GaN III USB-C w...
OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB just launched in US with free OneP...
DODOcase launches rare sitewide sale with new lows on a...
Load more...
Show More Comments