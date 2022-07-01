F1 2022 launches today with VR mode on PC for the ‘most immersive on-track experience’

Today, the EA Sports team is introducing F1 2022 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and even PC through both Origin and Steam. This updated game brings new cars, rules, and a new circuit. It’s a new era according to the franchise. Available to start playing today, let’s take a closer look at everything we can expect from F1 2022.

F1 2022 introduces new Adaptive AI, physics, and much more

There’s a lot to unpack about F1 2022, but the short summary is: Everything’s changed. There are “significant technological innovations, overhauled physics, handling, and tyre models….” Now, into the more nitty-gritty changes.

Taking a deeper dive into what F1 2022 packs, there’s a lot to look at. The game now has an Adaptive AI, which is a setting that “adjusts the level of difficulty applied to AI competitors, adapting their speed and competitiveness…” This is essentially made so that way new players will remain in the heat of the battle at all times, without the AI outpacing and destroying them too early on.

Another massive change is that there’s now a VR mode on PC, which makes this the “most immersive on-track F1 experience to date.” You’ll be able to sit in the cockpit of the most realistic F1 cars yet, enjoying as close to a real-world experience as you can without actually being in the car in real life.

“F1 22 strikes a great balance for race fans of all levels and deepens the authenticity of the Formula 1 experience, with challenging, realistic and high adrenaline race moments,” said Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “We have delivered our biggest ever revamp of physics, handling and presentation, and a range of innovative lifestyle options for those new to the game. We are excited to offer players a gateway into the world of F1 and to get closer to the sport than ever before.”

There’s also interactive and cinematic features, like immersive and broadcast options for pit stops, formation laps, and safety car periods to allow you a more authentic race-day experience. There are also a number of audio changes, which includes re-recording and expansion of commentary teams in multiple regions, a more dynamic musical score, and, for the “first time” in the history of the series, a licensed soundtrack that has a “global roster of electronic and dance artists.”

You’ll also find F1 Life is a new, customizable social hub that allows you to take a peek at what an F1 driver would be like away from the track. It’s a multiplayer lobby, allowing gamers to show off their collection of supercars, fashion, accessories, trophies, and more that you can earn by doing in-game challenges.

Are you ready to hit the track and become No. 1 in F1 2022? It’s available to play starting today on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Don’t forget that desktop gamers can also dive into virtual reality for the first time ever on an F1 game, giving those with a PC a unique F1 experience.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see that F1 is innovating year over year. Last year, F1 2021 was a pretty stout game to beat when it came to performance and visuals, and F1 2022 takes that up a notch. It’s also nice to see that VR is making its debut alongside new AI and more immersive experiences all around for a solid gameplay regardless of what platform you’re on.

