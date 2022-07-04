Hisense’s new 2022 A6 series 4K Google TVs see first discounts from $250 (Save $150+)

Amazon is now discounting all of the new Hisense A6 2022 4K Google TVs for some of the very first times. With prices starting at $250 shipped, a highlight amongst the lineup has the 75-inch 75A6H model down to $679.99. As the very first discount, this one is now down to a new all-time low from its usual $1,300 price tag, delivering $620 in savings in the process of delivering a new all-time low. This new 2022 TV is centered around a 4K UHD panel which is backed by Dolby Vision HDR and 60Hz variable refresh rates. While this isn’t the most high-end of television sets, the entire lineup still provides Google TV features to supplement its four HDMI ports, onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. You can learn a bit more in our announcement coverage from earlier in the year, as well.

Hisense A6 Android TVs on sale:

Amazon is also rolling out some early Prime Day discounts on a range of 4K Fire TV edition models well ahead of the summer sale festivities this year. Featuring a wide range of options from Toshiba, Best Buy, and its in-house displays, the 4K deals start from $200 with other models down at just $90. These are some more affordable solutions with even steeper discounts attached.

Hisense A6 2022 4K Google TV features:

The 2022 Hisense A6 series adds more picture quality enhancements and an operating system upgrade for the perfect 4K fit for consumers looking for options and affordability. Adding FilmMaker Mode reproduces movie content the way the director originally intended and adding Game Mode Plus with variable refresh rate at 4K 60Hz and auto low latency mode keeps the A6 series at pace with next generation game consoles.

