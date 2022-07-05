8Bitdo’s motion-activated backlit Xbox media remotes now start from $18.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Long Edition Media Remote for Xbox consoles for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 16% off, matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a one-time deal for $1 less, and the lowest we can find. This is 8Bitdo’s full-size infrared media remote for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One designed to deliver a more enjoyable content experience when you’re not playing games. It features a dedicated Xbox Home button, motion-activated backlit buttons, and the ability to wake your Xbox up immediately with a single press. It can even control your TV’s volume if it supports HDMI-CEC. Head below for additional details and a price drop on the more compact version.

You can save slightly more with 8Bitdo’s Short Edition at $18.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While we have seen this one drop below the full $20 price tag once before at $17, this is the second-best price we have tracked on a notable, albeit less feature-rich (it doesn’t have a full numeric pad), lower-cost solution to today’s lead deal.

While we are on the subject of Xbox accessories, Amazon knocked the price of Razer’s magnetic Xbox controller charging stand down to $32. This rare price drop is delivering new all-time low on the charging cradle that is designed to match your Microsoft wireless Xbox controllers “perfectly.” Get a closer look at this offer right here, but don’t sleep on it as this one could jump back up in price at any moment.

8Bitdo Long Edition Media Remote features:

Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls

How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)

