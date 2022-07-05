8Bitdo’s motion-activated backlit Xbox media remotes now start from $18.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Long Edition Media Remote for Xbox consoles for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 16% off, matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a one-time deal for $1 less, and the lowest we can find. This is 8Bitdo’s full-size infrared media remote for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One designed to deliver a more enjoyable content experience when you’re not playing games. It features a dedicated Xbox Home button, motion-activated backlit buttons, and the ability to wake your Xbox up immediately with a single press. It can even control your TV’s volume if it supports HDMI-CEC. Head below for additional details and a price drop on the more compact version.
You can save slightly more with 8Bitdo’s Short Edition at $18.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While we have seen this one drop below the full $20 price tag once before at $17, this is the second-best price we have tracked on a notable, albeit less feature-rich (it doesn’t have a full numeric pad), lower-cost solution to today’s lead deal.
While we are on the subject of Xbox accessories, Amazon knocked the price of Razer’s magnetic Xbox controller charging stand down to $32. This rare price drop is delivering new all-time low on the charging cradle that is designed to match your Microsoft wireless Xbox controllers “perfectly.” Get a closer look at this offer right here, but don’t sleep on it as this one could jump back up in price at any moment.
8Bitdo Long Edition Media Remote features:
- Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One
- Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button
- Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons
- Motion activated backlit buttons
- Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls
- How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)
