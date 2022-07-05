Rare price drop delivers new low on Razer’s magnetic Xbox controller charging stand at $32

Amazon is now offering Razer’s Xbox Series X|S Universal Quick Charging Stand for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a rare discount, a new Amazon all-time low, and a solid 20% in savings. Deals on these Razer magnetic charging cradles are hard to come by so jump on this one while you can. Designed to “perfectly match” your current-generation black Xbox wireless controller, it is able to fully juice your gamepad up in “3 hours” with overcharge protection to “prevent overheating and short circuiting.” It works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 wireless controllers with a magnetic contact system that ensures a solid connection and that it won’t get accidentally bumped off ahead of your next multi-player session. It is powered via the included USB-C to USB-A cable as well. More details below. 

While you’re not going to get that seamless, sleek magnetic approach found on Razer’s model above, a more affordable solution comes by way of the PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox. As the name suggests, this one can juice up a pair of controllers at the same time and includes a pair of 1100mAh rechargeable batteries with four battery doors for $25 Prime shipped

Razer’s Xbox Series X|S Charging Stand features:

  • Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting
  • Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers
  • Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand
  • Matches Xbox Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit any setup, this charging stand uses the same durable material and shares the same striking colors as official Xbox Wireless controllers

