Huge Amazon Fire 7 tablet early Prime Day offers go live from just $30 (Up to 53% off)

As part of its early Prime Day offers, Amazon is now offering some particularly notable deals on its 2019 Fire 7 tablets alongside the Kids editions to give folks who don’t need the latest and greatest a head start on the upcoming summer sale festivities. You can land the base model 2019 Fire 7 tablet for $29.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate, the best price of the year, and the lowest total we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. Only once before today have we seen this 16BG model down this low. Now the most affordable Fire tablet (or any tablet for that matter) in the lineup, it delivers a perfectly capable 7-inch display with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 7-hour battery life, and 1GB of RAM to join the 2MP front and rear-facing cameras. It is a particularly affordable way to bring home a tablet capable of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music, and well below what we are expecting to see from the latest models for Prime Day. Head below for more early deals on the Fire 7 table lineup.

Early Prime Day Amazon Fire 7 tablet deals:

Amazon Fire 7 tablet features:

7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Stay on track – Check email, make video calls, update shopping lists, and set reminders. Use your favorite apps like Zoom, Outlook, and OneNote

