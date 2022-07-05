Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022 with these simple tricks and tips

Prime Day is now just a week away! Ahead of the 48-hour shopping event that’ll set the pace for summer savings, we’re helping you prepare with some essential tips and tricks so you don’t miss out on the best deals. Packed with deep discounts and non-stop Lightning deals, you’ll want to head below for all of the best ways to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day Essentials: memberships, credit cards, bookmarks

One of the biggest changes this year for Prime Day 2022 is that Amazon recently increased the price of its membership program. You’ll of course be needing a subscription in order to lock-in the savings come July 12, and now that’ll cost you just a bit more; Amazon Prime memberships will now set you back. Those who aren’t already subscribed to the service will pay $139 for a year, with those opting for the monthly payment approach spending $14.99. And if you’re looking to make the most of your cash ahead of the shopping event, don’t forget that new customers can also take advantage of a free trial.

On the topic of Amazon’s in-house credit cards, we’ve found these offerings to provide plenty of benefits and drawbacks for year-round use. But with Prime Day on the horizon, signing up for one might make sense if there are some larger purchases on the horizon. Learn more about Amazon’s selection of Prime-focused credit lines right here.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day: Update your shipping info

With a collection of virtual doorbusters and other limited-time offers slated to go live over the 48-hour event, something as simple as having your account set up with the correct addresses can be a huge help. Sure, it’s something of a no-brainer, but heading over to the your account section at the top of the Amazon homepage and clicking your addresses will let you fill in the most up-to-date information.

Find Amazon credits

While we’re expecting many of the more enticing deals to be on some larger tech purchases and the like, every little bit of extra savings can help you secure some of the best discounts of the year. Leading up to Prime Day, you can prepare by locking in some additional credit to make the retailer’s discounts drop even further.

Over in our Prime Day guide, there are plenty of different promotions that have already gone live before the 2022 event. Notably, Prime members who complete four tasks based around the perks of Amazon’s subscription can score a $10 credit, though there are also some other freebies and paid offers worth diving into here.

For other ways to prepare for Prime Day 2022, be sure to go get the full scoop on what to expect from our announcement coverage of the shopping event. We’ll be covering all of the discounts through the 48-hour sale in our guide, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

