Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand hits all-time low of $44 (Reg. $70)

Newegg is now offering Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand for $43.99 shipped when code FTPBU8469 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $70 price tag you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $26 off. This is also well below our previous $60 mention, as well. Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

The Newegg Anker savings also continue over to the brand’s 20W PowerPort III USB-C Charger at $10.49 when code FTPBU8464 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $16 at Amazon, this is a new 2022 low at 35% off and $3 under our previous mention. This USB-C charger is an essential upgrade to your everyday carry. It can dish out 20W of power to a connected iPhone or Android device, while sporting a folding plug design that can fit in the palm of your hand.

For an even more capable MagSafe charging solution, earlier in the spring Anker launched an all-new offering backed by 10,000mAh of internal power. This battery pack sports much of the same 7.5W MagSafe features as the lead deal, but with a more robust foldout kickstand and 20W USB-C port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!