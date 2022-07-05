Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Night of the Full Moon, iWriter Pro, Obscura 3, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now waiting for you down below. This morning’s software deals are joined by Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros at up to $250 off alongside ongoing discounts on Apple Watch Series 7 from $329, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Night of the Full Moon, iWriter Pro for iOS and Mac, Spyglass, Obscura 3 — Pro Camera, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control • Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Commander Compass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Obscura 3 — Pro Camera: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $11)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toybox: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Seismometer – Earthquake Alarm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Meridian 157: Chapter 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Vengeance RPG: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Just Talk!: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NOAA Marine Weather Premium: $29 (Reg. $37)

Mac:Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Night of the Full Moon:

In order to find the missing grandmother, Little Red Riding Hood went alone to the Black Forest, where it was always dark and night. She is about to face the guardian of the forest elves, the ferocious werewolf, the sedentary witch, the strange villagers and the truth that slowly surfaced…On the full moon night, the mysterious veil of the Black Forest will be unveiled one by one…

