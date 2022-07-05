Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Night of the Full Moon, iWriter Pro, Obscura 3, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now waiting for you down below. This morning’s software deals are joined by Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros at up to $250 off alongside ongoing discounts on Apple Watch Series 7 from $329, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Night of the Full Moon, iWriter Pro for iOS and Mac, Spyglass, Obscura 3 — Pro Camera, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control • Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Commander Compass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Obscura 3 — Pro Camera: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $11)

Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Cat Quest II $4.50, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toybox: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Seismometer – Earthquake Alarm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Meridian 157: Chapter 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Vengeance RPG: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Just Talk!: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NOAA Marine Weather Premium: $29 (Reg. $37)

Mac:Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Night of the Full Moon:

In order to find the missing grandmother, Little Red Riding Hood went alone to the Black Forest, where it was always dark and night. She is about to face the guardian of the forest elves, the ferocious werewolf, the sedentary witch, the strange villagers and the truth that slowly surfaced…On the full moon night, the mysterious veil of the Black Forest will be unveiled one by one…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Swapperoo, Quell+...
Clarks Red, White, and Shoes Sale takes up to 50% off s...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Charg...
Keep your ride sparkling with up to 20% off Chemical gu...
Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees $49 pre-paid disc...
Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Direct...
Gerber July 4th Sale offers up to 50% off + extra 20% o...
Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand h...
Load more...
Show More Comments