Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Cat Quest II $4.50, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’ve yet to jump into the gorgeous open-world of this Sucker Punch title, the Director’s Cut edition is a great way to do so with the included Iki Island story expansion (“travel to Iki Island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence in a brand-new story with deeply personal stakes”) alongside extra in-game bonuses, access to the Legend co-op online mode, and some director’s commentary. This one brings players back to feudal-era Japan to “roam vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.” Head below for more including Cat Quest II, Borderlands 3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Metal Gear Rising, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X, Gran Turismo 7, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Star Wars KOTOR, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low today at $40

***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6

***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Agent A, Hidden Folks, Th...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Charg...
Keep your ride sparkling with up to 20% off Chemical gu...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Night of the Full...
Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees $49 pre-paid disc...
Gerber July 4th Sale offers up to 50% off + extra 20% o...
Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand h...
Park Logitech’s G29 Dual-Motor Force Racing Wheel...
Load more...
Show More Comments