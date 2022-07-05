Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Cat Quest II $4.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’ve yet to jump into the gorgeous open-world of this Sucker Punch title, the Director’s Cut edition is a great way to do so with the included Iki Island story expansion (“travel to Iki Island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence in a brand-new story with deeply personal stakes”) alongside extra in-game bonuses, access to the Legend co-op online mode, and some director’s commentary. This one brings players back to feudal-era Japan to “roam vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.” Head below for more including Cat Quest II, Borderlands 3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Metal Gear Rising, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X, Gran Turismo 7, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Star Wars KOTOR, and much more.

