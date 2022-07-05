Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Cat Quest II $4.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’ve yet to jump into the gorgeous open-world of this Sucker Punch title, the Director’s Cut edition is a great way to do so with the included Iki Island story expansion (“travel to Iki Island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence in a brand-new story with deeply personal stakes”) alongside extra in-game bonuses, access to the Legend co-op online mode, and some director’s commentary. This one brings players back to feudal-era Japan to “roam vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.” Head below for more including Cat Quest II, Borderlands 3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Metal Gear Rising, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X, Gran Turismo 7, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Star Wars KOTOR, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low today at $40
***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
- Cat Quest II eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Borderlands 3 $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Rising $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 PS5 $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mulaka eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $25 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt eShop $19.99 (Reg. $30)
- Hotline Miami Collection eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule eShop $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Broforce eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on PSN
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!