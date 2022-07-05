Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $250 off from $1,799

Update: Alongside the 512GB models below, Amazon is now offering the 1TB 16-inch M1 Pro model at $2,449. That’s $250 off, a match of the all-time low for only the second time, and lowest in months.

Amazon is now kicking off the work week today be discounting both of Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299 shipped. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year as well as a match of our previous mention at $200 off. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

On the smaller side of the M1 Pro feature set, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. Now sitting at $1,799 for the 512GB model, this is also matching the second-best price of the year at $200 off the usual $1,999 going rate. It packs a similar spec sheet as the larger counterpart above, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead to pair with its M1 Pro chip, MagSafe charging, and other notable features.

If you can live without the more professional power of the M1 Pro chip, we’re still tracking an even more affordable way to try out the Apple Silicon tech. Right now, Amazon also has the entry-level M1 MacBook Air sitting at $899, delivering not only a $100 discount, but also a 13-inch display and lightweight build into your EDC or back to school setup come fall.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

