Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds with built-in Google Assistant hit $140 low (Save $60)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $139.99 shipped. While you’d more typically pay $200, today’s offer stacks up to $60 in savings while undercutting previous mentions by $20. You’re also looking at a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon, as well. The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrive as one of the brand’s more flagship-caliber earbuds with active noise cancellation at the center of the feature set. The true wireless design brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. There’s also the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below.

Those in the market for something a bit more workout-friendly will want to check out Jabra’s Elite 7 earbuds. These step up the feature set with the same ANC, but pack an even more fitness-capable design with the ShakeGrip technology to stay in your ear. That’s of course while also bumping up the price to match. So while these aren’t quite going to be as affordable as the lead deal, the $159 price tag is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

As compelling as both of Jabra’s offerings are, those who want to bring home a different take on a pair of platform-agnostic buds instead will want to check out 1MORE’s new EVO ANC earbuds. We reviewed these recently-released buds earlier in the year, walking away with as good of a first impression as you’ll find. These deliver audiophile-grade sound to back all of the other ANC and premium features.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

