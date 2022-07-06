Secure your AirTag in Raptic’s unique combo lock case at $23.50 (40% off, matching 2022 low)

The official Raptic Amazon storefront is now offering its Link & Lock Apple AirTag Clip for $23.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate, matching the lowest we have ever tracked outside of a limited one-day offer for $1 less, and the best we can find. This one released in September of last year with a unique 3-digit combination lock to securely carry your Apple item tracker. It features a casted zinc metal construction with a hybrid carabiner clip and case design that allows folks to attach the AirTag to just about anything. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The Raptic Tactical Wallet Case for Apple AirTags is another unique and standout option from the brand that comes in at a slightly lower $20 Prime shipped price tag. It delivers a traditional genuine leather card carrier alongside a dedicated AirTag slot and removable 8-in-1 multi-tool.

Alongside ongoing deals on Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops, we are also still seeing solid price drops live on elago’s adorable ice cream cases from $10.50 as well as Spigen’s Rugged Armor metal carabiner AirTag strap. The latter of which was one of the most popular when the AirTag launched and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. You can get a closer look in our previous coverage right here and be sure to dive into our collection of the best AirTags cases out there for more options.

Raptic Link & Lock features:

3-DIGIT COMBINATION CODE: Built-in, casted zinc constructed combination lock for added security.

MADE OF CASTED ZINC: Protects your AirTag from bumps and scratches. Product measures 106mm x 61mm x 11mm (4.2in x 2.4in x 0.43in)

SILICONE INTERIOR: Soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place.

EASY TO USE: Secure your AirTag with the simple snap-into-place design

